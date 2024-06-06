Historic promotion in CRPF: 2,600 cooks, water carriers promoted for first time in 85 years

In a historic move, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the largest paramilitary force in the country, has elevated 2,600 cooks and water carriers, marking the first time promotions for this essential personnel in its 85-year history since its establishment.

The CRPF, established in 1939, with a present authorised strength of 12,250 personnel employed for handling various administrative functions, including managing kitchens, canteens, and similar duties for its 3.25 lakh personnel, has promoted 1,700 cooks and 900 water carriers to the rank of head constable. According to a senior officer who spoke to PTI, this marks a significant milestone in the force's tradition.

Since their recruitment in 1939 during the British era, these personnel had been designated as cooks and water carriers only in 2016, following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations by the Union government.

Historically, these personnel, recruited at the lowest tier, were not considered for promotions and often retired at the same rank in which they were appointed, even after an average service of 30-35 years, stated a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officer. These individuals play a crucial role in ensuring the sustenance and nourishment of the troops, highlighting their significance within the force.

The decision to promote these personnel stemmed from a proposal put forth by the CRPF, later sanctioned by the Union home ministry, ensuring that their career aspirations are catered to like those of other cadres. The 2,600 personnel promoted in the recent order were recruited between 1983 and 2004, with further elevations anticipated for the remaining personnel.

The CRPF, a lead internal security force deployed across various conflict zones, including combating left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and anti-insurgency missions in the northeast, acknowledges the vital role these individuals play in its operations.

This action follows a similar move undertaken last year within the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), another Central Armed Police Force, where personnel serving as cooks, water carriers, barbers, washermen, and sweepers were eligible for promotions, signifying a broader recognition of the essential contributions made by these often overlooked roles within the paramilitary forces.

(with inputs from PTI)