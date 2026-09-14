‘Hit with iron rod twice...’: Kargil war veteran assaulted by parking staff in Gurugram

According to Gupta’s police complaint, the incident took place at around 8 pm on September 10 when he reached Magnum Global Park for a family dinner at Gonzo restaurant. After dropping his family at the restaurant, Gupta reportedly went to park his car.

He alleged that parking personnel repeatedly directed him between the valet area, the basement and the multilevel parking facility before eventually refusing to park the vehicle. When he tried to reverse his car, one of the attendants allegedly struck the vehicle’s windshield with an iron rod, apparently attempting to break it.

"I was reversing my car to leave when they stopped me and tried to break the window. I asked them what they were doing, and suddenly they attacked me and assaulted me. My elbow was fractured, and I suffered a head injury. There was heavy bleeding from my head," Gupta told India Today TV.

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He further alleged that security personnel and other parking staff present at the spot did not come forward to help him.

Veteran alleges death threats

The retired officer has also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him after the assault. Gupta was reportedly taken to Medanta Hospital in an ambulance, where he received treatment for injuries to his head and arm. He later underwent surgery.

In his complaint, Gupta also accused the police of failing to provide timely assistance and alleged that the hospital prepared an inaccurate medical report. These claims have not been independently verified.

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In his written complaint, Gupta sought immediate registration of an FIR against the accused parking attendant under stringent sections, including those related to attempted murder and causing grievous injury, and demanded strict action. Police said they have started an investigation after Gupta filed a written complaint.