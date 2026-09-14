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‘Hit with iron rod twice...’: Kargil war veteran assaulted by parking staff in Gurugram

‘Hit with iron rod twice...’: Kargil war veteran assaulted by parking staff in Gurugram

He alleged that parking personnel repeatedly directed him between the valet area, the basement and the multilevel parking facility before eventually refusing to park the vehicle. The retired officer has also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him after the assault.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 12:02 PM IST
‘Hit with iron rod twice...’: Kargil war veteran assaulted by parking staff in GurugramAmit Kumar Gupta is an Air Force veteran who took part in Operation Safed Sagar, the IAF’s combat campaign during the 1999 Kargil War.

A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and Kargil War veteran was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram following a dispute over parking. Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired), who was part of the IAF’s Operation Safed Sagar during the 1999 Kargil War, suffered serious head injuries and a fractured hand in the incident.

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According to Gupta’s police complaint, the incident took place at around 8 pm on September 10 when he reached Magnum Global Park for a family dinner at Gonzo restaurant. After dropping his family at the restaurant, Gupta reportedly went to park his car.

He alleged that parking personnel repeatedly directed him between the valet area, the basement and the multilevel parking facility before eventually refusing to park the vehicle. When he tried to reverse his car, one of the attendants allegedly struck the vehicle’s windshield with an iron rod, apparently attempting to break it.

"I was reversing my car to leave when they stopped me and tried to break the window. I asked them what they were doing, and suddenly they attacked me and assaulted me. My elbow was fractured, and I suffered a head injury. There was heavy bleeding from my head," Gupta told India Today TV.

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He further alleged that security personnel and other parking staff present at the spot did not come forward to help him.

Veteran alleges death threats

The retired officer has also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him after the assault. Gupta was reportedly taken to Medanta Hospital in an ambulance, where he received treatment for injuries to his head and arm. He later underwent surgery.

In his complaint, Gupta also accused the police of failing to provide timely assistance and alleged that the hospital prepared an inaccurate medical report. These claims have not been independently verified.

ALSO READ: From 1965 to Balakot: How MiG-21 shaped India’s air battles. A look at the jet that downed Pak F-16

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In his written complaint, Gupta sought immediate registration of an FIR against the accused parking attendant under stringent sections, including those related to attempted murder and causing grievous injury, and demanded strict action. Police said they have started an investigation after Gupta filed a written complaint.

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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