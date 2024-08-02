HNGIL workers union writes letter to Labour Ministry, demands prosecution of Resolution Professional

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (HNGIL) workers' union has written to the Labour and Finance Ministries, accusing the appointed resolution professional, Girish Juneja, of acting in favor of certain vested interests.

"The Union Leader has received several suicide threats from the workmen of the Puducherry unit and other units due to constant harassment and injustice at the hands of the Resolution Professional (RP). Therefore, it is humbly requested that the Hon’ble Union Minister and other concerned officials urgently address this matter," the letter addressed to Union Labour Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandiya, the Workers Union of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (HNGIL) said.

The workers' union has also written to the Union Finance Minister and Union Labour Minister, requesting strict action against Resolution Professional Girish Juneja of HNGIL. They accuse Juneja of significant misconduct in maintaining the company's assets. The story will be updated once Juneja responds to these allegations.

After a fire incident on December 29, 2023, Maharashtra's Deputy Director of Industrial Safety, Mr. K.T. Zope, inspected HNG's Sinnar plant and discovered the firefighting equipment was in scrap condition. Mr. Zope has submitted these findings to the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Nashik and has called for the prosecution of RP Juneja under the Factories Act.

The Workers Union letter to the Union Labour Minister further states, "A complaint dated 28.03.2024 was filed by the Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Nashik under the Maharashtra Factories Rules, 1963, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, on the grounds that the RP failed to maintain the firefighting equipment at the plant."

The Nashik plant workers' union has filed a police complaint at the Sinnar MIDC police station, accusing RP Juneja of conspiring to shut down HNGIL's plants to redirect its customers to AGI Greenpac, the second-largest container glass company in India.

The union claims that RP Juneja is colluding with AGI Greenpac. AGI Greenpac Limited, formerly HSIL Limited, is India’s leading packaging products company, producing glass containers, specialty glass, PET bottles, and security caps and closures.

On March 15, 2023, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated that a merger between HNGIL, the largest container glass company, and AGI Greenpac, the second largest, would create a monopoly and harm competition (AAEC). Notably, AGI Greenpac's FORM 1 (Green Channel) application was deemed "Not Valid" in October 2022 due to these AAEC concerns.