Hoax bomb threats to airline, railway stations: Suspect surrenders before Nagpur Police, arrested   

A 35-year-old man, who was allegedly behind a series of hoax bomb threats to airports and railway stations across the country has been arrested after he presented himself before Nagpur Police, PTI reported.

Jagdish Shriam Uikey, resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of eastern Maharashtra, arrived in Nagpur by flight after the police sent him a notice seeking his presence for investigation and surrendered on October 31 evening, an official said on November 1. Jagdish operated from Delhi, said police.

In the last two weeks of October, security agencies received over 510 domestic and international flights have got the threats that later turned out to be hoaxes. The threats were issued mostly through social media prompting widespread concern regarding the potential implications for passenger safety and national security. On October 22, around 50 flights, including 13 each from IndiGo and Air India, received hoax bomb threat calls.

An email allegedly sent by Jagdish to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and railway police authorities on October 21 had led to increased security measures at railway stations too.

In 2021, he allegedly made a phone call reporting a hoax bomb threat and was later arrested. After being released, he moved out of Arjuni Morgaon and told close friends that he had moved to Delhi, the PTI report said.

The investigators, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Khedkar, zeroed in on him based on the emails he had sent to various establishments, the report added.

Jagdish has studied up to Std XI and written a book on terrorism titled ‘Aaatankwad - Ek Tufaani Rakshas’.

New norms to check hoax bomb threats

Meanwhile, a new set of guidelines for civil aviation security and intelligence agencies were issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) in view of the “evolving security challenges”, especially the “emerging trend” of issuing hoax bomb threats through various social media platforms.

Pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of VIPs onboard are some of the new criteria that agencies will keep in mind while considering the seriousness of a bomb threat made to Indian airlines.

As per the current practice, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) is convened at a designated airport to analyse a bomb or security threat issued against an airline, airport or any part of the aviation ecosystem that decides to declare it “specific” or serious or “non-specific” or hoax.