Hoax call menace: 50 flights receive bomb threats today; IndiGo sees maximum calls 

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on October 27.

IndiGo received threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17 flights, PTI reported. Akasa Air said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations, it added.

Related Articles

In the past 14 days, more than 350 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on October 27 said the Centre is mulling to take steps to ban perpetrators, who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying.

The minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the Union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

“We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days,” he told mediapersons after formally inaugurating two flights Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada.

Naidu further said an investigation into these fake threats is going on seriously and also the cooperation of social media platform ‘X’ is being sought.

Against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

The government said that beyond merely removing such content, social media intermediaries have additional obligations under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). This includes the mandatory reporting of specific offenses committed by users, particularly those that could threaten India’s unity, integrity, sovereignty, or security.