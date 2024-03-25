Holi 2024: Grand celebration at Ram temple in Ayodhya

A big Holi celebration is happening at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. People from various places came to the temple early in the morning to offer colors and gulaal to the temple's idol of Ram.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi premises were filled with the joy of the festival of colors. In the temple court, priests showered flowers on the idol and celebrated Holi with the deity, offering abir and gulaal as part of the Raag Bhog ritual. Additionally, 56 types of food dishes were offered before the idol as adornment.

The priests sang Holi songs with the devotees and danced in front of the idol to please Ramlalla. Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das mentioned to PTI, "Ramlalla is celebrating his first Holi after being consecrated in the temple. His lovely idol was adorned with flowers, and gulaal was applied on his forehead. For this occasion, Ramlalla wore a pink outfit."

In the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, devotees joyfully celebrated Holi by singing devotional songs and smearing each other with colorful powders. Ayodhya, a sacred city in Uttar Pradesh, is hosting a grand Holi celebration this year to honor Lord Ram.

Holi, a widely celebrated festival across the country, will be observed on March 25. The festivities begin with the traditional ritual of lighting bonfires, known as Holika Dahan, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil by burning the demon Holika.