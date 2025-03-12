Holi 2025 date: Holika Dahan 2025 Mahurat- time, date, rituals you should know

India is gearing up for the vibrant celebration of Holi, the festival of colours, which will take place over two days in 2025. The festivities will kick off with Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, on March 13, followed by Rangwali Holi, a day dedicated to the joyous play with colours, on March 14.

According to Drik Panchang, the timings for Holi 2025 are as follows:

Holika Dahan : Thursday, March 13, 2025

: Thursday, March 13, 2025 Rangwali Holi: Friday, March 14, 2025

Holika Dahan Date and Auspicious Time

This year, the full moon of Phalgun will begin on March 13 at 10:35 AM and conclude on March 14 at 12:24 PM. Since Bhadrakal will last throughout the day of Choti Holi, you will only be able to perform Holika Dahan after 11:26 PM, once Bhadrakal ends.

In addition to the central celebrations, the Braj region, which includes Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Mathura, will host the annual Braj Holi Rangotsav, a 40-day festival rooted in the tales of Lord Krishna and Radha. The festivities will commence on February 3 with Basant Panchami and conclude on March 22 with Rang Panchami.

Key dates in the Braj Holi schedule include:

February 3 : Basant Panchami – Holi flag hoisting at Ladliji Temple, Barsana

: Basant Panchami – Holi flag hoisting at Ladliji Temple, Barsana February 28 : Maha Shivaratri – First Holi procession at Ladliji Temple, Barsana

: Maha Shivaratri – First Holi procession at Ladliji Temple, Barsana March 7 : Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi at Ladliji Mahal, Barsana

: Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi at Ladliji Mahal, Barsana March 8 : Lathmar Holi in Barsana

: Lathmar Holi in Barsana March 9 : Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon

: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon March 10 : Rangbhari Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

: Rangbhari Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan March 11 : Holi celebrations at Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul

: Holi celebrations at Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul March 12 : Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations in Vrindavan

: Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations in Vrindavan March 13 : Holika Dahan across Braj

: Holika Dahan across Braj March 14 : Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi throughout the Braj region

: Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi throughout the Braj region March 15-21 : Huranga celebrations at various temples and villages

: Huranga celebrations at various temples and villages March 22: Holi celebrations at Ranganathji Temple, Vrindavan

The History behind the individuals

The Holika Dahan ritual commemorates the legend of Prahlad and Holika, where divine intervention saves Prahlad from the flames, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Communities prepare for this event by gathering wood and twigs, often creating effigies of Holika to burn.

On the following day, Rangwali Holi brings people together to celebrate with colours, water, and festive sweets. Families and friends engage in playful colour fights, often pausing to enjoy traditional treats like Gujiya.

Holi remains a cherished festival in India, marking the arrival of spring and the enduring spirit of community and joy. With thoughtful preparation, the celebrations promise to be both safe and memorable for all.