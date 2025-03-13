Holi 2025: Friday prayer timings adjusted across UP, Delhi for March 14. Details here

Holi and the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan will coincide on March 14, given which the timings of the Friday prayers (jumma namaz) have been changed. The Islamic Centre of India has extended prayer timings, while Hindu communities have adjusted Holi processions.

"Holi and the second Jumma of Ramadan fall on March 14. In this connection, the Islamic Centre of India has extended the timings for offering prayers. Similarly, our Hindu brothers have adjusted the timings for Holi processions," stated Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, the head cleric of Lucknow Eidgah.

Timings of Friday prayers changed in UP, Delhi

In Sambhal, where tensions have been high since riots last November, Friday prayers on March 14 will be held at 2:30 pm. This decision comes amid heightened security, with seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary deployed to maintain peace during the festival.

A police officer's comments prioritising Holi over Jumma Namaz have sparked controversy, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supporting the officer's stance. The officer had remarked that Holi is an annual event, while Jumma Namaz occurs weekly, advising those uncomfortable with Holi to remain indoors.

In Ayodhya, a prominent cleric said Friday prayers in all mosques will be offered after 2 pm due to Holi festivities.

In Bareilly, All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi appealed to imams of all mosques to hold Friday prayers around 2:30 pm. Shahar Mufti Khalid Hameed issued a similar advisory on Friday prayers in all mosques across Aligarh.

In Delhi, mosques are making similar adjustments. "The time of Jumma Khutba (sermon before namaz) is changed to 2:30 pm on account of Holi on March 14. The above time change is only for coming Jumma," stated the Imam of Inayati Masjid. In Haridwar as well, prayer times have been adjusted to promote social harmony amidst the clash of Holi and Jumma prayers.

The overlap of Holi and Ramadan has also drawn political attention. Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad accused BJP leaders of complicating the festival to divert attention from national issues.

"I greet people of the country on Holi and appeal to them to celebrate this festival together according to tradition, just as it was celebrated earlier. Tranquillity will prevail in the country," Prasad stated.