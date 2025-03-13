Holi 2025: Hyderabad prohibits ‘throwing colours, coloured water’ on unwilling persons till Mar 15

Holi 2025: The Hyderabad Police as well as the Cyberabad Police have issued notifications prohibiting throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling people during Holi festival. The order will be enforced from 6 pm on March 13 and will remain in force till 6 am on March 15.

In the notification the police said it has prohibited “throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and Vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour, on public roads and public places in Hyderabad City, causing annoyance”.

It has also prohibited the “movement of two wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order and or causing inconveniences, annoyance or danger to public”.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner also issued the same order for the Cyberabad area.

Anyone found violating the order would be liable for prosecution for violation.

HOLI 2025

Amid a controversy sparked by remarks from some leaders in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who suggested that Muslims should remain indoors or cover themselves during Holi, there has been a call for peaceful celebrations of Holi and Friday namaz during Ramzan this week.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad accused BJP leaders of complicating festivities to divert attention from 'big problems' like unemployment, reiterating, "This country will not be run by faith. This country will be run by the Constitution."

In a bid to ensure peace, SP MP Zia ur Rehman stressed, "This is not the first time that these festivals are happening on the same day. It has happened peacefully before and it will happen peacefully this time too." He called on everyone to respect each other's sentiments, ensuring both 'Jumme ki namaz' and Holi are celebrated without incident.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted the 'unity and coordination' between communities, with clerics in Lucknow adjusting prayer times to accommodate Holi. In some areas, Friday prayers have been moved to later in the afternoon.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remarked that simultaneous celebrations of Holi and Ramzan exemplify India's diversity, questioning political motives behind communal tensions.

Clerics across various regions have adjusted prayer timings to ensure harmonious celebrations. In Ayodhya, Friday prayers will occur post-2 pm, while in Sambhal, they are scheduled for 2:30 pm. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Uttarakhand president Maulana Arif Qasmi announced similar changes in Haridwar, stating, "We have changed the time of Friday prayers so that no one faces any problem and brotherhood and peace remain between Hindus and Muslims."

Such measures aim to prevent any disruption of communal harmony and ensure both festivities and religious observances proceed smoothly.