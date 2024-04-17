scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Security Forces after they gun down 29 Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Shah appreciated the operation, emphasising the relentless campaign against Naxalism and terrorism initiated by the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the courage and dedication of security personnel on Wednesday for their successful anti-Maoist operations in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, an operation in which 29 Maoist insurgents were gunned down. 

Highlighting the government's proactive stance, Shah told ANI, "Ever since Modi ji became the prime minister, the BJP government has launched a continuous campaign against Naxalism and terrorism… We started setting up camps since 2014." 

He further disclosed that over 250 camps have been established in Chhattisgarh alone to combat Maoists, with additional deployments since 2019 resulting in a notable increase in operations against Naxal elements.

Through social media platform X, Shah extended his congratulations to the courageous security personnel involved in the successful operation, underscoring the significant blow dealt to the Naxal insurgency. He expressed solidarity with the injured personnel, wishing them a swift recovery.

The encounter occurred near Binagunda village under the Chhotebethiya police station of Kanker, where a joint team comprising the Border Security Force and the District Reserve Guard was conducting anti-Maoist operations. 

In the resulting gunbattle, the security forces retaliated effectively against CPI Maoists, killing 29 of them. 

However, one BSF personnel sustained a bullet injury during the encounter but is reportedly out of danger after receiving prompt medical attention.

Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Bastar constituency is scheduled for voting in the first phase of elections on April 19, followed by the Kanker constituency in the second phase on April 26.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Apr 17, 2024, 4:03 PM IST
