Lok Sabha polls 2024: ECI issues notice to Telangana's KCR over derogatory remarks

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), for passing derogatory comments during a press conference in Siricilla.

In an official notice issued on April 16, Rao has been summoned to explain his reported derogatory comments targeting Congress leaders.

According to the notice, KCR has until 11 am on April 18 to clarify his statements. The ECI has emphasised that appropriate action will be taken against him if no response is received within the stipulated timeframe.

This development follows a complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G. Niranjan and a subsequent report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana.

The complaint alleged that during the press conference in Siricilla, KCR resorted to vulgar, derogatory and objectionable language against Congress party members. He referred to the Congress members as "sons of dogs" and "Lathkhors," as reported by The Hindu.

Furthermore, he also reportedly issued threats of violence, warning that Congress leaders would face consequences if they failed to provide a bonus of ₹500 per quintal of paddy to farmers.

The notice from the ECI also served as a reminder of Mr. Rao's previous violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In light of his past violations, the EC has cautioned KCR to exercise greater restraint and strictly adhere to the provisions of the MCC in all public engagements and statements.