'Hope you finally found peace': Delhi restaurant's heartwarming tribute to Atul Subhash goes viral

The tragic death of 34-year old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has led to massive outrage on and off social media, with people all over India demanding justice and sharing tributes for the deceased techie.

Amid massive outpouring of support for Atul Subhash, a heartfelt gesture by a Delhi-based restaurant has gone viral on social media. A social media user recounted his friend's visit to a Jumboking franchise outlet at Delhi's Hauz Khas metro station.

In a post on Reddit, the user mentioned that his friend stopped by the outlet after a night out. When he received the bill, he was moved by a heartfelt message at the end of the receipt.

"We deeply mourn the suicide by the techie Atul Subhash. His life was just as important as everyone else's. RIP brother. We hope you finally found peace on the other side," the bill read.

As per the post, the user's friend then decided to speak to the owner of the outlet about what inspired him to put this message at the end of the receipt.

"Not everything is about business to us. That life was important. We can't bring him back, but at least we can put in efforts to spread his name and keep him alive in our memories," the outlet owner said.

The post went viral in no time, with netizens backing the franchise outlet for its heartwarming gesture. "Finally, a business using its platform to spread a positive sentiment," a user commented.

"The guy is doing much more than most of us combined. I myself am an engineer and literally have not even discussed about this topic with my friends. I'm really glad that some people are not as ignorant in this city," a second user wrote.

"Wow, this so heartwarming people need to know about this. The more we spread awareness the more another person will be scared of doing such a heinous crime against such an innocent man," a third user commented.