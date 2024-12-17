Atul Subhash suicide case: How one phone call to a relative led to Nikita Singhania's arrest?

Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, was arrested from Gurugram on Sunday for abetment of suicide. Her mother Nisha and brother Anurag Singhania were also arrested on the same day.

They were arrested days after Atul Subhash committed suicide, leaving behind an almost 90-minute long video and a 24-page suicide note recording the alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws.

Later, they were produced before a Bengaluru court and sent to judicial custody for 2 weeks. The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, one of the accused and uncle of Nikita Singhania.

But what led to the arrest of Nikita Singhania and her family members? The accused locked up their home in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur after the Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against them, NDTV reported citing police sources.

The police pasted a notice outside their residence, asking them to appear within 3 days. Post this, the team made a list of the family's relatives and monitored them.

With the police grip tightening on them, Nikita shifted to a PG in Gurugram whereas her mother and brother hid in Prayagrah's Jhusi town. During this time, they communicated with relatives via WhatsApp but it was that one call from Nikita that nailed all of them down.

Due to this call from Nikita to one of her relatives, the police tracked the tower location and reached her PG accommodation.

She was then detained and asked to make a call to her mother. When Nisha Singhania answered the call, cops tracked them down to Jhusi and took them into custody.

Three of them were taken to Bengaluru on a late night flight to avoid any dangerous situations at the airport or elsewhere. The police recorded the accused's statements during their transit to Bengaluru.

Upon landing in Bengaluru, they were taken for a medical examination and then to the magistrate's residence before being sent to prison. Meanwhile, the couple's four-year-old son has been entrusted to one of the family's relatives.