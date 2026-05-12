'Travel only if clear business need': PwC tells employees after PM Modi's save fuel appeal

PwC India, the Indian arm of global accounting and consulting major PwC, has asked its employees to review all domestic and international travel and undertake trips only where there is a "clear business need".

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for restraint in fuel use and foreign travel amid the West Asia crisis.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, PwC India said it was closely monitoring the evolving macro-economic situation and would continue to focus on "prudence, flexibility and the well-being of its people".

The consulting firm said it had taken note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for "restraint and responsible consumption" as part of a broader push for fiscal prudence and austerity.

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"We remain aligned with the spirit of this appeal, while continuing to support clients, businesses and the wider economy with discipline and responsibility," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

The firm said employees had been asked to review all domestic and international travel. "As part of a prudent and responsible approach, PwC has asked its people to review all domestic and international travel, with travel to be undertaken only where there is a clear business need," the company said.

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PwC said the move builds on existing guidance and reflects its focus on disciplined decision-making amid global uncertainty. The company also said its flexible working framework would continue, allowing teams to support clients while maintaining "productivity, collaboration, and personal responsibility".

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Krishan said India’s long-term economic outlook remained stable despite external disruptions. "India’s medium-to-long-term growth outlook remains resilient, supported by steady fiscal consolidation and structural reforms that continue to strengthen the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals despite external uncertainties," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday had urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, postpone gold purchases and avoid unnecessary foreign travel as rising global energy prices put pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

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Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Modi also called for wider use of metro rail, public transport, electric vehicles, carpooling and work-from-home practices to reduce fuel consumption.

"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing, and many other methods during COVID-19. We got used to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," the Prime Minister had said.

PwC said it would continue reviewing its measures as conditions evolve and remained committed to supporting clients, employees and India's growth journey.



