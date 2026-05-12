Expert views on multibagger Hindustan Copper; strategy for Adani Energy | Daily Calls on BTTV

During the latest Business Today Television (BTTV) 'Daily Calls' show, viewer Madhu reached out for an expert view on two counters: Hindustan Copper Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Responding to the viewer's query, Nishit Bipin Doshi, Founder of Vidyasagar Investments, shared his strategic outlook for both stocks.

Hindustan Copper

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Shares of Hindustan Copper experienced a mild dip on Tuesday, declining 1.61 per cent to settle at Rs 563.80 apiece on the BSE. Despite the near-term blip, the stock has been a massive wealth creator for shareholders, delivering multibagger returns of over 150 per cent over the past one year.

Analysing the stock's recent trajectory on BTTV, Doshi highlighted that the counter is showing renewed strength after a cooling-off period.

"Hindustan Copper is seeing a sharp correction from the higher levels, and after that, good consolidation happened. Now the counter is again ready for a breakout," Doshi said.

He advised that investors continue to hold if they have accumulated the stock at lower levels. Pointing to the near-term upside, he added, "We can expect some momentum around Rs 630 to Rs 650 odd levels in the coming weeks. So definitely, it's a good bet."

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Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions witnessed notable selling pressure today, slumping 4.14 per cent to close at Rs 1,284.40 on the BSE. However, the stock has maintained a steady upward march over the long term, gaining approximately 43 per cent over a one-year timeframe.

"We have seen some profit booking from the higher levels after this sharp run-up," Doshi noted, adding that investors should expect some more profit booking in the immediate future.

Doshi suggested that investors should wait for a more lucrative entry point. "If the counter comes around Rs 1,200 odd levels, then it's a good price to accumulate," he said.

"Overall, the energy pack is looking positive, so a fresh rally we'll also be seeing in the coming days. Try to accumulate around Rs 1,200 odd levels in the short term," Doshi added

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