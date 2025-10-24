Horror on highway: Over 30 feared dead as Andhra bus bursts into flames after collision

Over 32 are feared killed after a private passenger bus burst into flames in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Thursday, turning a routine overnight journey into a deadly inferno.

The tragic incident occurred near Chinna Tekuru village on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway around dawn on October 24. The bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, reportedly collided with a motorcycle, igniting a fire that rapidly consumed the vehicle before most passengers could escape.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the flames spread within minutes. Twelve passengers managed to flee, some suffering severe burns. Dozens more were trapped inside the bus and are presumed dead.

Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the site, battling the blaze and recovering charred remains. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact death toll, but the devastation suggests one of the deadliest road accidents in the region in recent years.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences to the victims' families and instructed local officials to expedite rescue efforts and provide immediate medical support. “It is a deeply tragic incident,” he said, announcing a formal inquiry into the accident.

This latest disaster comes just days after a similar tragedy in Rajasthan, where a bus fire on October 14 killed 22 passengers, including children. That fire, which broke out on a Jaisalmer–Jodhpur route, was linked to a suspected gas leak caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioning system.

The two back-to-back incidents have raised alarm over the safety protocols of private long-distance bus operators. Many companies, operating on thin margins, are suspected of skimping on vehicle inspections and maintenance checks—often with fatal consequences.

As authorities work to identify the Kurnool victims and notify families, the burnt-out bus remains sealed off by police. Investigations are underway to establish whether negligence played a role in the crash and subsequent fire.