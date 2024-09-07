How 3 Andhra women 'serial killers' lured strangers, offered them cyanide-laced drinks only to...

Three ladies have been arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali for the murders of four people who were killed by cyanide-spiked drinks after first becoming friends. The women reportedly robbed them after they passed away.



The suspects, Gulra Ramanamma (60), Madiyala Venkateshwari (32), and Munagappa Rajini (40), were taken into custody by the police on Thursday.



The accused, according to the authorities, had been going after victims who had money or gold jewellery, making friends with them before presenting them with beverages laced with cyanide. Shortly after drinking the spiked beverages, the victims would die, and the accused would take their possessions and run away.

The three women have committed at least four murders, which also includes a woman who was killed in June, according to the police. The serial killings also had two survivors, who survived after the failed attempts by the accused.

Before coming to Cambodia to participate in cybercrimes, Venkateshwari, the primary accused, had volunteered for four years.



In addition to seizing cyanide and other potentially incriminating evidence from the accused, the police also detained a guy who was supposedly the supplied poison to these women.



According to Guntur Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar, the ladies had admitted to their crime and were taken into custody under the appropriate Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections.



Police have advised the public to exercise caution and avoid becoming quick friends with strangers.