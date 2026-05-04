Vijay wave sweeps Tamil Nadu: What is TVK and when was it founded?

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 | Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has delivered a stunning debut, emerging as the single largest force in early trends and upending Tamil Nadu's long-standing Dravidian duopoly.

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The party is leading in 107 Assembly segments and is in second place in 55, putting it within striking distance of the 118-seat majority mark. The ruling DMK is leading in 55 segments, while the AIADMK is ahead in 70.

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Vijay himself is leading in both seats he is contesting — Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East.

TVK: A statewide surge across regions

TVK's performance is not confined to a single belt. The party has registered strong leads across northern districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur, making significant inroads into traditional strongholds of the Dravidian majors.

It has also established a solid presence in central Tamil Nadu - Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur,

Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai - while extending its footprint in the delta region and parts of Salem.

In the south, TVK candidates are leading in key districts such as Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi. The party has also made gains in pockets of Kanyakumari, a region traditionally seen as a Congress stronghold.

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What is TVK, and what does it stand for?

TVK is a regional political party based in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, founded by Vijay. The party positions itself as a centre-left movement, drawing ideological inspiration from BR Ambedkar, Periyar EV Ramasamy, and K Kamaraj.

TVK stands for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which translates as the "Victory Party of Tamilakam". The name reflects the party's core aspiration: "Tamilaga" refers to the Tamil land, "Vettri" means victory, and "Kazhagam" denotes a political organisation.

TVK's rapid rise since 2024

Vijay launched the party on February 2, 2024, with the stated aim of contesting upcoming electoral cycles in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In less than two years, the party has translated that ambition into electoral traction, cutting across regions and voter blocs.

