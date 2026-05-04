TVK’s Big Debut: Vijay’s driver’s son leads in key seat as party tops Tamil Nadu trends

Tamil Nadu election 2026: In a moment that feels straight out of a film script, Vijay’s political gamble is turning into one of the most talked-about stories of the Tamil Nadu elections. Sabarinathan R, contesting from Virugambakkam on a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ticket, is currently leading with 26,333 votes and a margin of 8,002, as per early trends.

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From driver’s son to election frontrunner

Sabarinathan is the son of Rajendran, who worked with Vijay for years as his driver before becoming a trusted aide. His name in the candidate list surprised many, but today’s numbers suggest voters are backing that decision.

Don't Miss: From mass hero to political Thalapathy: How Vijay broke Tamil Nadu’s old order

The emotional video that is viral again

When Vijay announced his candidature, Sabarinathan broke down on stage. He touched Vijay’s feet, hugged him, and cried openly. Vijay was seen consoling him, while his father stood nearby, equally emotional.

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That video is now circulating widely again as he takes a strong lead, with many calling it a rare moment of loyalty coming full circle.

A strong lead in a key seat

Virugambakkam is not an easy constituency, with major players like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the contest. Despite that, Sabarinathan has pulled ahead with a comfortable margin in early counting.

Big signal for TVK

For Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, this is more than just a lead. It reflects a larger wave building across the state.

Vijay has pulled off a stunning debut, with TVK emerging as the single largest force in Tamil Nadu, leading in over 100 seats as per the latest trends. However, the party is still short of the 118-seat majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. While TVK has said it can form the government without support, the possibility of post-poll alliances remains open.

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A campaign against the old guard

In the run-up to the elections, TVK positioned itself as a clear alternative to both the DMK and the AIADMK-led NDA, pitching its campaign as a break from decades of Dravidian dominance.

That strategy appears to have connected with voters, but the current numbers suggest the party may now need to engage with smaller regional players, many of whom come from the same political space it challenged.

From cinema to ballot success

Tamil Nadu has seen film stars make successful political transitions before, most notably M. G. Ramachandran. At the same time, big names like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have struggled to convert popularity into electoral success.

Vijay’s campaign seems to have broken that pattern. His rallies drew large crowds, especially among young and urban voters, pointing to a strong connect with first-time voters.

What may have worked

Early trends suggest TVK may have cut into the DMK’s support base, especially among Dalit and minority Christian voters. Anti-incumbency also appears to have played a role, with some votes shifting away from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Vijay’s community background may also have helped consolidate certain caste votes.

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The alliance question

With the majority mark still out of reach, attention now turns to possible alliances.

A tie-up with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam remains a possibility. The two had explored a pre-poll alliance earlier, but talks broke down over seat sharing and leadership projection. With the current numbers, that equation could shift.

On the other hand, an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam looks unlikely after Vijay’s sharp attacks on the party led by M. K. Stalin.

Vijay has also repeatedly described the BJP as his ideological opponent, which could complicate any broader alliance discussions if talks with AIADMK move forward.