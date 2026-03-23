How to apply for PAN card online? Step-by-step guide before new application rules take effect on April 1

Getting a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is now a quick, fully online process, with Aadhaar-based verification eliminating much of the paperwork. However, applying for a PAN is set to become more document-intensive from April 1, 2026, with revised rules coming into effect nationwide.

Under the revised framework, the current Aadhaar-only application process will no longer be sufficient. From April 1, applicants will be required to submit additional supporting documents along with their PAN applications.

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For now, applicants can submit their request through the Protean (formerly NSDL) or UTIITSL portals by filling Form 49A and completing e-KYC authentication.

The application fee for a physical PAN card is around ₹110, payable online.

Where to apply

Applicants need to visit either the official Protean PAN Services portal or the UTIITSL website and select ‘New PAN – Indian Citizen (Form 49A)’ to begin the process.

After registration, a token is generated that allows users to complete the application in stages.

Step-by-step process

The application can be completed in a few structured steps:

Fill the form: Enter personal details such as name, date of birth, contact information and address.

Choose verification mode: Opt for “e-KYC & e-Sign” to use Aadhaar-based authentication, which eliminates the need to send physical documents.

Upload documents (if required): If not using full e-KYC, applicants must upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and identity or address proof such as Aadhaar, voter ID or passport.

Make payment: Pay the application fee via net banking, debit or credit card, or UPI.

Aadhaar authentication: Complete OTP verification linked to Aadhaar for digital signing.

Submit and track: After submission, a 15-digit acknowledgement number is generated to track the application status online.

What to keep in mind?

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Applicants must ensure that their mobile number is linked to Aadhaar, as OTP verification is mandatory for e-KYC.

Those opting for Aadhaar-based processing can expect faster turnaround times.

When will you get your PAN?

Once the application is processed, an e-PAN is typically issued via email within 2–3 days. The physical PAN card is dispatched to the registered address and usually arrives within 15 days.