Amid escalating trade frictions with the United States, India has intensified diplomatic engagement with China. But as India and China move to normalise relations after years of military standoff, Pakistan remains a persistent fault line. Beijing's consistent support for Islamabad—including during cross-border hostilities—has long complicated its ties with New Delhi.

Now, China says it is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan, if both sides agree, raising questions about its ability to remain an impartial actor in South Asia’s most volatile relationship. "As a principle, since both India and Pakistan are China's important neighbors, China is willing to develop friendly and cooperative relations with both," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday. "China hopes the two countries will be able to find a proper solution," she added, stating that Beijing is "willing to play a positive role in this process based on the willingness of both sides."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently in New Delhi for a two-day visit. Yi held meetings with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as part of the 24th Special Representatives’ Dialogue on the boundary question. Doval also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, calling the current round of talks "very special."

Despite the positive momentum, China remains a concern for New Delhi. During Operation Sindoor, Lt General Rahul R Singh disclosed that Pakistan received "real-time inputs" from China about India’s strategic vectors. "Pakistan was at the front. China was providing all possible support...Turkey also played an important role,” Singh said at a FICCI event in Delhi.

India has long accused Pakistan of backing cross-border terrorism, while China has routinely shielded Islamabad from international censure, including at the UN Security Council. Beijing's support extends into economic and defense realms, most notably through the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through contested territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—an issue India strongly opposes.

During Monday's talks, Wang Yi emphasised, "China and India should strengthen confidence, move toward each other, overcome disruptions, expand cooperation and consolidate the positive momentum in improving bilateral relations." At the Special Representatives' Dialogue on the boundary question, NSA Doval stated, "There has been peace and tranquillity along the border," and highlighted that “bilateral engagements between the two countries have been more substantial now."

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, both sides have agreed to deliberate on new confidence-building measures and review the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

Wang Yi stated, "As the two largest developing countries with a combined population of more than 2.8 billion, China and India should embrace a global vision and demonstrate the responsibility of major countries. They are expected to set an example of solidarity and self-reliance for the vast number of developing nations, and contribute to advancing a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations."

Senior Chinese officials believe the high-level meetings in Delhi demonstrate both nations' "sincerity in conducting in-depth and candid talks."

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar, during his meeting with Wang Yi, said that India and China should adopt a "candid and constructive" approach in moving ahead in the engagement after a difficult period, and it must be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. He also pitched for taking forward the de-escalation process in the border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides," the external affairs minister said.