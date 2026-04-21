HPCL investigates fire at Rajasthan refinery site ahead of PM Modi event

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire at the Rajasthan refinery site that was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

“An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident and to undertake necessary remedial measures. The financial and operational impact, if any, is being assessed and prima facie is not expected to be material,” it said.

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The company said that prima facie it appears that leakage of hydrocarbons through one of the valves/flanges in the heat exchanger circuit caused the fire. “The fire was localized in the heat exchangers stack. Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU) and all other units of the CDU section were quickly isolated. All are structurally safe and unaffected. No other section of the refinery has suffered any impact. The fire was promptly brought under control by the emergency response team of HRRL. There is no loss of life or injury to any personnel,” it said.

Following the fire, PM Modi’s visit to the site, scheduled for April 21, was postponed. A new date would be announced soon, it said.

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DON'T MISS | Big setback before big day: PM Modi's Rajasthan refinery visit postponed after fire

Meanwhile, HPCL shares were last seen trading 1.77 per cent higher at Rs 385.90 in Tuesday's late deals. At this level, the stock has jumped 20.88 per cent over the last one month.

RAJASTHAN REFINERY FIRE

A fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Monday, disrupting preparations for the major event – the scheduled inauguration of the refinery by PM Modi. Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas held discussions with the HPCL chairman on Tuesday morning regarding the fire at the refinery. Speaking to reporters in Jodhpur, he mentioned that detailed discussions would take place at the refinery to address the incident. Srinivas, who is overseeing the situation, is visiting the site along with a team of officials to review the ground situation.

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Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is also set to visit the refinery to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident. The Ministry of Petroleum stated that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire and to implement necessary remedial measures.

The refinery is a significant project, being India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, built at an investment of more than Rs 79,450 crore.