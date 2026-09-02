Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Huge cultural boost for Bihar: Centre approves NSD campus, state to bear 50% construction cost

Huge cultural boost for Bihar: Centre approves NSD campus, state to bear 50% construction cost

Choudhary described the proposed NSD campus as an investment in Bihar’s cultural heritage, young talent and the future of modern theatre

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:37 AM IST
Huge cultural boost for Bihar: Centre approves NSD campus, state to bear 50% construction costBihar is set to strengthen its position on India’s cultural map with the Centre approving the establishment of a National School of Drama

Bihar is set to strengthen its position on India’s cultural map with the Centre approving the establishment of a National School of Drama (NSD) campus in the state, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Tuesday.

Choudhary welcomed the decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for approving the project. The proposed campus is expected to provide a major boost to Bihar’s long-standing traditions in theatre, performing arts and cultural expression, according to news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Bihar government to provide land

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Choudhary said the state government is already taking steps to support theatre and performing arts through institutions such as the Bihar Sangeet Natak Akademi.

READ THIS: How Bihar’s Pink Bus service is helping women travel more easily

He said the proposed NSD campus would complement these efforts and create stronger opportunities for aspiring artists and theatre practitioners in the state.

“The state government is taking steps to provide suitable land for the campus and bear 50 per cent of the approved construction cost as its share,” Choudhary said, according to PTI.

The state government’s contribution is expected to facilitate the development of the campus and strengthen cooperation between Bihar and the Centre in promoting theatre education and performing arts.

Advertisement

Focus on young talent and cultural heritage

Choudhary described the proposed NSD campus as an investment in Bihar’s cultural heritage, young talent and the future of modern theatre.

The campus could offer aspiring actors, directors and theatre professionals access to specialised training and opportunities closer to home. It may also help bring greater national attention to Bihar’s existing theatre ecosystem and its pool of performing artists.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Centre-state partnership would further strengthen Bihar’s presence on the national theatre map, as reported by PTI.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Gaya-Bangkok direct flights from October 26: Check timings, schedule and booking details

NSD’s legacy in Indian theatre

The National School of Drama, based in Delhi, is among India’s foremost institutions for theatre training. It was established by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 1959 as one of its constituent units.

Advertisement

In 1975, the NSD became an independent entity. Over the decades, it has played a significant role in developing theatre professionals and promoting theatre education across India.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more