Huge cultural boost for Bihar: Centre approves NSD campus, state to bear 50% construction cost

Bihar government to provide land

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Choudhary said the state government is already taking steps to support theatre and performing arts through institutions such as the Bihar Sangeet Natak Akademi.

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He said the proposed NSD campus would complement these efforts and create stronger opportunities for aspiring artists and theatre practitioners in the state.

“The state government is taking steps to provide suitable land for the campus and bear 50 per cent of the approved construction cost as its share,” Choudhary said, according to PTI.

The state government’s contribution is expected to facilitate the development of the campus and strengthen cooperation between Bihar and the Centre in promoting theatre education and performing arts.

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Focus on young talent and cultural heritage

Choudhary described the proposed NSD campus as an investment in Bihar’s cultural heritage, young talent and the future of modern theatre.

The campus could offer aspiring actors, directors and theatre professionals access to specialised training and opportunities closer to home. It may also help bring greater national attention to Bihar’s existing theatre ecosystem and its pool of performing artists.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Centre-state partnership would further strengthen Bihar’s presence on the national theatre map, as reported by PTI.

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NSD’s legacy in Indian theatre

The National School of Drama, based in Delhi, is among India’s foremost institutions for theatre training. It was established by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 1959 as one of its constituent units.

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In 1975, the NSD became an independent entity. Over the decades, it has played a significant role in developing theatre professionals and promoting theatre education across India.