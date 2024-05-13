Hyderabad: BJP's Madhavi Latha claims election rigging, stages protest outside polling booth; WATCH

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha staged a protest in front of the polling booth to open the gate. She alleged that some people were inside the polling booth at Jamal Colony in Riyasat Nagar to rig the election. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Madhavi Latha can be seen outside a booth in the presence of police and some people. "Look, what they are doing. I need to first ensure that this is thrown out. They are not opening the door," she said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier today, Madhavi Latha claimed that 90% of polling booths in Hyderabad were compromised and that the police did not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. Madhavi Latha is challenging Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

Madhavi Latha recently targeted Owaisi and said he was aware of the places where rigging takes place in Hyderabad. "The places where fake votes are cast and there is rigging, Owaisi listed out those places very quickly. It is like he remembers it by heart. He has remembered it by heart because it has been happening for the last 40 years. I hope that this time there is justice in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency," she said while speaking to ANI.

Madhavi Latha has been booked by election authorities after a video clip in which she was purportedly asking burqa-clad women Muslim voters to show their faces to compare with the photo identity cards surfaced today. In the video, Latha was seen asking the women voters at a polling booth to lift the burqa and show their faces so that she could verify their identity.

"A case is registered in Malakpet police station against Madhavi Latha, contesting candidate, BJP, under Sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act," the Hyderabad Collector said in a post on X. She was also seen telling the policemen to allow voters into polling booths only after a thorough check.

Madhavi Latha has in the past claimed that Owaisi has been winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat with the help of six lakh bogus votes. The Election Commission last month deleted 5.41 lakh voters, which included the dead, shifted, and duplicate, from the electoral rolls in Hyderabad district.