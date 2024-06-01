Hyderabad Exit Poll Results 2024: All eyes now on Madhavi Latha vs Owaisi as Axis My India gives NDA the upper hand

The BJP is also likely to make major gains in Telangana, a state that was recently won by the Congress in the Assembly polls by overthrowing the KCR-led BRS. The Axis My India exit poll has predicted 11-12 seats for the BJP out of the 17 seats, with a vote share of 43 percent. The Congress is likely to bag 4-6 seats, while the BRS may not open its account. At best, the KCR-led party may win one seat.

Hyderabad, the bustling capital of Telangana, is not only a significant urban centre but also an important Lok Sabha constituency. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, with its high percentage of Muslim voters, plays a pivotal role in the state’s political arena.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana is arguably the most politically significant seat in the entire state. The Hyderabad seat has been an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) stronghold with seven Legislative Assembly segments since 1989.

Agencies NDA INDIA Bloc Others India Today-Axis My India 11-12 4-6 0-1 Today's Chanakya 12 5 0 C Voter 7-9 7-9 0-1 Times Now 9 7 1 Jan Ki Baat 9-12 7-4 1 Polstrat 7 8 0-1 Matrize 6 11 0 PMARQ 6 11 0

The constituency has a significant minority vote bank, predominantly Muslim, influencing the electoral outcomes. According to the 2011 census, the constituency’s population is over 21 lakh, with 18,23,664 registered voters, showcasing a vibrant democratic engagement.

Since the first Lok Sabha election held in the constituency, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Indian National Congress have been the primary contenders, with AIMIM securing a notable number of victories in recent decades. The seat has seen diverse political figures, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, contesting elections from here.

BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha to challenge AIMIM and Asaduddin Owaisi’s dominance. A firebrand leader, Latha is a newcomer to politics, but she recently had Home Minister Amit Shah holding a roadshow in her constituency.

In the 2019 elections, AIMIM’s Owaisi registered a significant victory against BJP’s Bhagwanth Rao and other candidates and increased the party’s vote share. Owaisi’s win further cemented AIMIM’s influence in the constituency.

In the 2014 election results underscored Owaisi’s and AIMIM’s stronghold in Hyderabad.

The exit poll serves as a preliminary assessment of the outcomes that can be anticipated. On June 4, the Election Commission will announce the official results following the tallying of all the ballots. The outcome will be announced by the evening of June 4.