'I am neither tired nor retired': Father Bhupinder Singh Hooda or son Deepender, who will be Congress' Haryana's CM candidate?

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has made it clear that he is "neither tired nor retired" as he prepares for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. In a recent interview with PTI, Hooda emphasized that the decision on who will be the next Chief Minister, should the Congress win, will be made by the party's high command after the elections.

Hooda, 76, stated that the upcoming electoral contest will primarily be between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the INLD-BSP alliance as mere "vote-cutters." He downplayed any concerns about factionalism within the Haryana Congress, insisting that while there may be differences of opinion, there is no division within the party.

"The Congress is fully prepared," Hooda declared, expressing confidence in the party's chances. "It was a good result in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls. We are ready; they can declare the elections whenever they want. People have made up their minds, and a Congress government will be formed after the polls."

When asked about the possibility of the Congress announcing a Chief Ministerial candidate before the elections, Hooda explained that the party follows a process: "Elections happen, MLAs are elected, observers are sent, and they take their view, and then the high command decides who will be CM."

Hooda also addressed speculation about his son, Deepender Singh Hooda, being a potential candidate for the Chief Minister's post. He reiterated that such decisions are made by the party's high command, considering the views of the elected MLAs. "As far as I am concerned, I am neither tired nor retired," Hooda remarked.

On the subject of factionalism, Hooda dismissed any suggestions of internal strife within the Congress, contrasting it with what he described as a divided BJP. He pointed to the exclusion of senior BJP leader Anil Vij from the party's recent poll committee as evidence of discord within the ruling party.

Hooda outlined the key issues for the upcoming elections, emphasizing that under the Congress's previous administration, Haryana was a leader in per capita income, investments, jobs, sports, and law and order. He criticized the current BJP government for the state's decline, highlighting rising unemployment, inflation, and deteriorating law and order.

Hooda also commented on the various campaign programs being undertaken by state Congress leaders, stating that all efforts are focused on strengthening the party and preparing for the elections.

Regarding the JJP and INLD-BSP alliance, Hooda confidently stated that the real battle in Haryana is between the Congress and the BJP, with other parties playing only a minor role. He expressed optimism about the Congress's prospects, citing the party's strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where its vote share increased while the BJP's declined.

As for the BJP's recent leadership change, with Nayab Singh Saini replacing Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister, Hooda was dismissive, suggesting that the BJP's efforts to counter anti-incumbency by changing faces would not be effective. "They will keep changing CM faces, but the people have decided to change them," he said.

With the Haryana Assembly elections due to be held later this year, Hooda and the Congress are gearing up for a tough battle to wrest power from the BJP, which has been in government since 2014.