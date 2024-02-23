'I am not Malala, I am safe in my country': Kashmiri activist Yana Mir in UK

Yana Mir, a Kashmiri activist and journalist, vehemently denounced Pakistan's propaganda efforts aimed at damaging India's global reputation. She expressed her sense of complete safety and freedom in Kashmir, emphasizing its integral status within India.

Yana Mir emphasized that she is not in a situation comparable to Malala Yousafzai, who had to leave her country due to serious threats of terrorism. Mir asserted her belief that her country will remain strong and united against the forces of terrorism.

"I am not Malala Yousafzai, because I will never have to run away from my home country," proclaimed Kashmiri activist Yana Mir at the ‘Sankalp Diwas’ in the British Parliament building.

"I am free, and I am safe in my country India, in my home in Kashmir which is part of India," added Yana Mir. "I urge you to stop polarising Indians on the grounds of religion. We won't allow you to break us. This year on Sankalp Divas, all I hope for is that our perpetrators living in the UK and Pakistan will stop maligning my country in international media or on international human rights forums. Stop unwanted selective outrage, stop trying to polarise Indian society by reporting from your UK living rooms. Thousands of Kashmiri mothers have already lost their sons because of terrorism. Stop coming after us and let my Kashmiri community live in peace. Thank you and Jai Hind," she added.

Yana Mir, associated with Jammu and Kashmir Youth Society, recently addressed a 'Sankalp Divas' event at the British Parliament, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK (JKSC). Her speech has gained popularity online. Yana gave credit to Sajid Yousuf Shah, BJP media in-charge of Kashmir, for encouraging her to attend the event after the loss of her father on January 26.

She also acknowledged her sister's contribution to the comparison she made with Malala Yousafzai. The JKSC, a think-tank dedicated to studying the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, hosted the event.

Yana was honoured with the Diversity Ambassador Award for promoting diversity in J&K during her keynote address. She highlighted the improvements in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, including enhanced security, government initiatives, and funding allocation.

“The interfering boyfriend needs to stop,” Yana Mir said in a YouTube interview in 2022. Yana Mir, recognized for her balanced perspective on the Kashmir issue, metaphorically referred to Pakistan as an "interfering boyfriend." In her analogy, she highlighted that despite claiming happiness with her husband (referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir), Pakistan consistently interferes and asserts its stake in the region.