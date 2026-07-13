Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi has recalled an emotional conversation with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, claiming the latter once told him, "If that is what you think, I'll commit suicide."

Speaking to ANI while discussing his new book, India and I: A Hundred Memories, Not a Memoir, Quraishi said the episode reflected Manmohan Singh's deep respect for the Election Commission and his intolerance for attacks on the institution.

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Row Over Salman Khurshid's Quota Remark

Quraishi said the episode dates back to an Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, when then Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid announced that the Congress would increase reservations for minorities if voted to power.

The BJP complained to the Election Commission, following which notices were issued and both sides were heard over four days.

"After 4 days of hearing, we came to the conclusion that Mr Khurshid had indeed violated the model code. So we imposed the maximum punishment that was available under the model code of conduct of censure," Quraishi said.

He alleged that after the EC's decision, several Congress ministers and leaders began making "loose talk" against both the Commission and him personally. "I don't mind people criticising me, but condemning the election commission was not acceptable," he said.

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#WATCH | Delhi: "... I got a panic call from Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh saying, Quraishi ji, I want to meet you immediately... I'll commit suicide..." says Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi



He says, "When we were doing elections in UP, that was the time when… pic.twitter.com/t5AYWfImaY — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026

'I'll Commit Suicide'

Quraishi said he later conveyed his concerns to Harish Khare, then media adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, warning that continued attacks on the Election Commission were unacceptable.

"I told him that this kind of loose talk is not acceptable, and if I speak to the media that this is what is happening, your government will run for cover."

Khare asked whether he should convey the message to the Prime Minister. "I said it is meant for the prime minister only so that he takes action."

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According to Quraishi, he received what he described as "almost a panic call" from Manmohan Singh the very next day.

"Quraishi ji, I want to meet you immediately," the Prime Minister told him.

The two met at Singh's residence that evening. "When I reached, he was already waiting at his door. He said, 'Mr. Quraishi, Harish has told me about your conversation last night. If that is what you think, I'll commit suicide.'"

Quraishi said he was shocked. "I was not prepared for this at all. I was only bringing to the notice the loose talk in which his ministers were indulging. I said, 'We admire you. You are such a great supporter of the Election Commission. You used to say India's prestige worldwide is because of the fairness of our election.'"

Respect For The Election Commission

According to Quraishi, Singh assured him that he would caution his ministers against attacking the EC.

"Finally, he said, of course I'll warn the ministers - and if you have any complaints or problems, just pick up the phone and call me."

Quraishi said the episode demonstrated Singh's commitment to protecting the autonomy and credibility of the poll body. "This shows his sensitivity and his great respect for the commission. And any aspersion cast on the Election Commission was not acceptable to him."

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The anecdote is among 100 personal and political stories featured in Quraishi's latest book, India and I: A Hundred Memories, Not a Memoir.

