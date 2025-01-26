'I have Indian DNA, when I hear Indian music...': Indonesian President Subianto shares personal connection with India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday revealed a personal connection to India during his state visit, sharing that a recent genetic test showed he has Indian DNA. “A few weeks ago, I had my genetic sequencing test, and they tell me that I have Indian DNA,” he said while speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “When I hear Indian music, I start dancing. It must be part of my makeup.”

“India and Indonesia have a long ancient history together; we have civilizational links,” Subianto, who is in India as chief guest for Republic Day, said. “A very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit, and many Indonesian names are actually Sanskrit names.”

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said, "Test revealed I have Indian DNA"!🔥🔥



Don't miss PM .@narendramodi Ji's laugh. He knows who is getting hurt with this statement.



Ps- Indonesia is a Mu$£im Nation. pic.twitter.com/MPU59diHOF — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) January 26, 2025

"Many names of Indonesia are actually Sanskrit names. And in our dailylife, the influence of ancient Indian civilization is very strong. I think it's also part of our genetics. I would like to report to the President, Prime Minister, and Vice President - a few weeks ago I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test and they tell me that I have Indian DNA."

Reflecting on the historic significance of his visit, Subianto noted that Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, was the chief guest at India’s first Republic Day in 1950. “It is a great honor for me to follow in the footsteps of the founding father of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome extended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Beyond cultural ties, Subianto highlighted the outcomes of his four-day visit, describing it as “productive” and “substantive.” He underscored agreements in areas like health, pharmaceuticals, education, culture, defense, and maritime security, committing to accelerating strategic and comprehensive partnerships.

Subianto also praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and programs aimed at alleviating poverty and empowering marginalized communities, calling them an “inspiration” for Indonesia. “Why not follow a good example, especially when you have many good examples?” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in Subianto's honour on Saturday. Welcoming Subianto on his first State Visit to India, Murmu said that civilisational ties between India and Indonesia go back thousands of years. She added that values of pluralism, inclusiveness and rule of law are common to both countries and these shared values have given direction to our contemporary relations.