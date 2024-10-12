Indonesia imposes stricter visa regulations with severe penalties for violations by travellers

Indonesia has enacted stringent visa regulations that substantially increase penalties for tourists who breach immigration laws. Offences that previously resulted in sentences of up to one year can now lead to imprisonment of up to 20 years, according to Time of India.

The Indonesian government has laid out several key elements of the new rules:

1. Severe penalties: Visa violations that once led to six-month to one-year sentences can now carry maximum penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

2. Government's firm approach: The regulation change underscores Indonesia’s unwavering stance on safeguarding its immigration system and ensuring that tourists comply with the law.

3. Operation Jagratara: The Indonesian Department of Immigration has launched Operation Jagratara, specifically designed to enforce visa regulations and reduce unlawful activities among foreign visitors.

4. Recent deportations: This enhanced effort has already resulted in the deportation of 400 individuals this year for violations of immigration policies.

5. Protection for law-abiding tourists: These new measures will not impact tourists who follow visa regulations, such as utilizing the standard 30-day or 60-day visa extensions.

6. Increased presence of immigration officers: To ensure compliance, 125 immigration officers have been deployed in Bali, one of Indonesia's most frequented tourist destinations. The presence of these officers aims to enhance the reputation of Bali while ensuring that visitors adhere to legal guidelines.

Officers will actively patrol the island using 20 Jeeps and 20 motorcycles, promoting visibility and effective monitoring of tourist activities.

7. Firearm authorisation: Immigration personnel have been authorised to carry firearms to protect themselves and address potential threats from dangerous transnational criminals. Silmy Karim, Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, emphasized that the ability to use firearms is vital for the safety of officers in interactions with dangerous criminals.

8. Focus on transnational crime: The new regulations not only target visa infringement but also aim to combat transnational crime within Indonesia.

9. Establishment of additional checkpoints: Plans are underway to create more immigration checkpoints to bolster border security and monitor traveller movement. These new checkpoints will help the government track individuals entering and leaving the country more efficiently.

10. Commitment to law and order: Indonesia prioritises law and order by reinforcing immigration regulations and securing its borders against illegal activities.