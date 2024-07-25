‘I struggle to breathe’: Viral Zomato delivery boy reveals life in ₹500 room in Mumbai slum, shares his journey as a cat dad & struggling artist

A Zomato delivery boy's heartwarming social media posts have captured the attention and admiration of internet users after he shared a glimpse into his life in one of Mumbai's slums.

The young man, known on Instagram by the handle ‘qb_07,’ posted two videos featuring a tour of his modest living space, underlining his challenges as a "struggling artist" in the bustling city.

In his videos, he reveals that he pays a monthly rent of Rs 500 for his tiny room, located at the end of a narrow, difficult-to-navigate lane in one of the slums in Mumbai. “I struggle to breathe while walking through this place,” he admitted, highlighting the grim realities of his living conditions.

The delivery boy described his journey to his home, which culminated in a climb up an iron staircase leading to his cramped quarters. During the video, he introduced viewers to his friend Sonu, who played a crucial role in helping him secure housing in the city.

As he showcases the sparse conditions of his room, with his belongings crammed into the limited space, he shares a brief moment of respite, enjoying a plate of biryani with Sonu before heading off to work.

“I cannot ask for money from home because my family has spent a lot on me in the past as I was suffering from an illness,” he concluded, reflecting on his determination to make ends meet despite overwhelming odds.

His story continues to resonate with many inspiring conversations about the struggles faced by young workers in India's megacities.

Ironically, though, his optimism is the standout feature in all his videos. In another video, he cheerfully takes care of a cat and distributes food for Zomato around Mumbai despite difficult circumstances.

“It must be difficult for the kitten to live in such a space, but I am sure it wouldn’t survive outside. So, I decided to pet it,” he said.

Social media users praised the boy for his unwavering passion and also said that he will succeed in his life. His videos have gone viral touching 5 million views. The boy and his pals received a lot of appreciation from other people for caring for the cat in such a terrible situation.