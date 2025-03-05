ICC Champions Trophy: After ‘unimpressive captain’ jibe, Congress' Shama Mohamed paises Rohit Sharma for India’s win against Australia

After her "fat-shaming" remarks, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed congratulated the Indian cricket team and Rohit Sharma for their victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final. Mohamed expressed her delight, stating, "I am very happy today that India has won the semi-final match against Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma."

Her remarks came after criticism over comments she made about Sharma's fitness and leadership.

The controversy started when Mohamed called Sharma "overweight" and "the most unimpressive captain India has ever had" during a match against New Zealand. Her statements were met with backlash, including from the BCCI, which expressed concern over potential impacts on team morale during the tournament.

In her congratulatory message, Mohamed also applauded Virat Kohli for his contribution to the match. "Very happy, very very excited, and congratulations to Virat Kohli for scoring 84 runs and becoming the first player to score 1000 runs in ICC knockouts. I am very excited and looking forward to the finals," she told ANI.

Kohli's 84 runs were pivotal in advancing India to the final.

Earlier, Mohamed's comments on Sharma drew criticism from political figures, including the BJP and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who accused her of "body-shaming" and described her remarks as "outright pathetic." Mandaviya stated that such comments "undermine the hard work and sacrifices" of athletes representing the nation.

The Congress party distanced itself from Mohamed's remarks, clarifying they did not reflect the party's official stance. Party leaders advised her to remove the controversial post and urged caution in future statements. Mohamed defended her remarks, describing them as general observations on an athlete's fitness rather than instances of body-shaming.

Despite the controversy, Sharma's record as captain includes several noteworthy achievements, though these were not mentioned in Mohamed's critique. Her comments raised discussions about the balance between fair critique and respect for public figures.

Mohamed reiterated her belief in the necessity for athletes to maintain fitness, defending her right to voice her opinions within a democratic society. Her previous comments on Virat Kohli from 2018 resurfaced, showing her persistent critical stance on certain athletes' choices and actions. "It [India] is a democracy. I have the right," she stated, defending her position.