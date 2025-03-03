'Led us to a T20 WC win, deserves respect': Venkatesh Prasad slams Shama Mohamed for body-shaming Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has condemned Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks on Rohit Sharma, calling them “absolutely pathetic and uncalled for.” Defending the Indian captain’s credentials, Prasad said, “Rohit has maintained great dignity as a captain, led us to a T20 WC win 8 months back, and in the middle of an ICC tournament, body-shaming him is absolutely pathetic and uncalled for.”

He further criticised Mohamed for questioning Sharma’s fitness and leadership. “Should have some respect for a person who has achieved through his skills and leadership for so many years,” Prasad added.

Should have some respect for a person who has achieved through his skills and leadership for… pic.twitter.com/0FoGGYxpAa — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 3, 2025

Prasad’s response comes after Mohamed faced backlash for her now-deleted post on X, where she wrote, “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman. Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!” She also compared him unfavorably to past cricketing greats like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri.

The controversy erupted amid India’s undefeated run in the ICC Champions Trophy, prompting swift condemnation from cricketing figures and political leaders. Former cricketer Atul Wassan dismissed Mohamed’s remarks, saying, “He (Rohit) is a World Cup-winning captain, and currently the team is playing the ICC Champions Trophy...Her statement should not be taken seriously as she doesn’t understand match fitness and what kind of captain he is.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia also rebuked the comments, calling them “baseless and derogatory.” He added, “When the team is playing in the Champions Trophy and doing well, this is the time when one needs to support Team India. These comments shouldn’t be passed.”

Facing mounting criticism, the Congress distanced itself from Mohamed’s remarks, with party media and publicity head Pawan Khera stating, “Dr. Shama Mohamed made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position.” The party directed her to delete the post and exercise greater caution in the future.

BJP leaders also weighed in on the controversy. Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at the Congress, saying, “Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess six ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses are impressive, but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t!”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Sharma, saying, “Even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma—with extra pounds of weight or without it—has led Team India to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!”