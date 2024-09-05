'Ideology is secular, cannot compromise on it at all': Ajit Pawar stands firm on secularism, leaves CM question hanging in Mahayuti alliance

In a candid interview, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reaffirmed his commitment to secularism, addressing concerns about his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena.

Talking to The Indian Express, amid rising questions about the ideological compatibility of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Pawar strongly defended the NCP’s position, stating that despite the alliance, the party would not compromise on its secular ideals.

Pawar’s remarks highlighted a growing debate within Maharashtra’s political circles regarding the future of the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) and its direction, especially in terms of its leadership and ideological stance. The Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Pawar’s NCP faction, has faced criticism for combining the NCP’s traditionally secular stance with the Hindutva-leaning ideologies of its partners.

Commitment to secularism

Pawar was clear in his interview, saying, “When we started the discussion on the alliance, we clearly stated that our ideology was ‘secular’ and we would not compromise on it, at all.”

Defending his stance, he pointed out the perceived double standard when it came to the Opposition alliances. According to him, the Congress and united NCP had previously formed a government with the Shiv Sena under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) banner, without facing similar scrutiny on secularism. “Where was this secular ideology and progressive thought when the Congress and NCP were in government with the Shiv Sena?” Pawar asked.

This narrative is crucial because the NCP, especially under Sharad Pawar’s leadership, has long positioned itself as a party of the minorities, Dalits, and secular-minded voters. However, Ajit Pawar has now allied with parties seen as more right-wing, causing some observers to question the party’s ideological consistency.

Pawar didn’t shy away from addressing these concerns. He highlighted how Sharad Pawar had supported the BJP in the past, referring to the external backing the NCP provided to the BJP in 2014 to help form the government in Maharashtra. “The Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government was formed only because of that outside support,” he told Express.

Who is the CM face?

On the question of leadership, particularly the Chief Ministerial face for the Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar was non-committal, indicating that the alliance’s primary focus was to win a majority in the upcoming elections. “The CM will surely be of the Mahayuti,” Pawar said, but added that deciding on a face was not a current priority. This leaves the alliance in a strategic limbo, where discussions on leadership are being put off until after electoral success.

This ambiguity could be seen as a strategic move, allowing the three parties to avoid internal conflicts over leadership while focusing on building momentum in key constituencies. Pawar noted that seat-sharing discussions would be based on electoral merit, with the party that holds a strong position in a given constituency taking precedence. He emphasized the NCP’s goal to contest the 60 seats it had won or had influence over in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Past negotiations with BJP

Pawar’s comments also brought to light several instances of behind-the-scenes negotiations between the NCP and BJP in recent years. He noted that talks of a pre-poll alliance between the NCP and BJP had occurred in 2019 and 2017, with discussions on portfolios and seat-sharing happening before these negotiations were ultimately shelved.

This revelation further complicates the public perception of the NCP-BJP alliance, suggesting that despite ideological differences, both parties have entertained working together more often than is commonly acknowledged.