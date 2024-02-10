'If he comes to Bengal...': Trinamool leader warns Yogi Adityanath on Gyanvapi mosque row

Weeks after a Varanasi court allowed Hindu prayers before idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury warned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if "he comes to Bengal, we will surround him".

He even asked the Hindu worshippers to "vacate the Gyanvapi mosque immediately".

While attending a Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind rally in Kolkata demanding a ban on the 'puja' in the mosque, Chowdhury also questioned if the Chief Minister had "any sense" to allow such a move, adding that "if he sits somewhere (while in Bengal), he will not be allowed to go out".

"These people (Hindu worshippers) have forcefully started worshipping there. Vacate the Gyanvapi mosque immediately," he said.

The TMC leader further said that "we do not go to any temple to pray".

"So why are they coming to our mosques? A mosque is a mosque. If someone wants to convert the mosque into a temple, then we will not sit quiet. This will not happen.

"That (Gyanvapi) mosque has been there for more than 800 years. How will they demolish it?" he queried.

Hitting out at Chowdhury's comments, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said under the leadership of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal has "become the protector of a particular community".

"Yogi Adityanath is a Sanatani son. A Minister of the Mamata Banerjee-led government threatening Yogi Adityanath is not acceptable to the country. They do not have the courage to stop Yogi from going to Bengal," he said.



Varanasi district court has fixed February 15 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the ruling that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.