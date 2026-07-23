Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday assured lawyers that he would step in if the Supreme Court Metro station remained shut by lunchtime, after concerns were raised that the closure of several Delhi Metro stations amid ongoing student protests was making it difficult for lawyers, litigants and court staff to reach the apex court.

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The issue was mentioned before a bench led by the Chief Justice by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh, who said the closure of key Metro stations, including the Supreme Court station, had severely disrupted access to the court.

"If nothing is done by lunchtime to reopen them, and if the DMRC has not taken any action by then, we will look into the matter," the CJI said, assuring the Bar that he would intervene if required.

The Chief Justice also clarified that no adverse judicial orders would be passed merely because lawyers were unable to reach the court owing to the Metro shutdown.

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Responding to the concerns, CJI Surya Kant said the Supreme Court administration had already been asked to engage with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to explore a solution.

"I informed them in the morning. It is up to them to talk to the authorities. He is exploring this also as one of the solutions. By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do," the Chief Justice said.

Restricted access at Supreme Court station

During the hearing, Vikas Singh suggested a restricted-access arrangement that would allow only lawyers, litigants and Registry staff with valid Supreme Court proximity cards or identification to exit at the Supreme Court Metro station after security screening.

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"In the Metro, there is one advantage that when they come out of the train, there is an exit point. There they can be screened. People having proximity cards, and Registry staff, can be permitted to come out, and the rest can be told to take the other train and go," Singh submitted.

The remarks came after the DMRC shut 16 Metro stations, including the Supreme Court station, until further orders in view of the ongoing student protests in the national capital.

Declined urgent hearing on protest crackdown

The development comes less than 24 hours after the Chief Justice declined to urgently hear a plea seeking the Supreme Court's intervention over the police crackdown on student protesters at Jantar Mantar.

On July 22, a lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench headed by the CJI and urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged police action. The Chief Justice, however, refused an urgent hearing.

"We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch," the Chief Justice remarked after the lawyer referred to videos allegedly showing police excesses against protesters.

"Don't waste our time, and don't waste your time," he told the counsel, who argued that the students were protesting over issues of public importance, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have been underway at Jantar Mantar for nearly a month, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Education activist Sonam Wangchuk had also joined the agitation with an indefinite hunger strike before being removed by Delhi Police earlier this month.

The CJP's recent 'Chalo Sansad' march drew large crowds and triggered police action, after which Metro stations across parts of central Delhi were closed as a security measure.