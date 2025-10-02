'One route to Karachi passess through...': Rajnath Singh's Dussehra warning to Pakistan over Sir Creek military build-up

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has warned Pakistan after reports of increased military infrastructure near the Sir Creek region, a sensitive area along the Gujarat coastline. Speaking at a public event on 'Shashtra Pujan', Singh underlined India's concerns about the border dispute in Sir Creek and accused Pakistan of escalating tensions.

At the event, he warned, "Pakistan should remember — one route to Karachi passes through the Creek."

The recent military developments by Pakistan have raised alarm among Indian defence officials, especially given the strategic importance of this 96-kilometre marshy stretch in the Rann of Kutch. Singh stressed that the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) are maintaining strong vigilance and are prepared to respond to any provocations by Pakistan.

"Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve the issue through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions; its intentions are unclear. The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions," Singh said.

BREAKING: INDIA DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER BUILD UP OF PAKISTAN MILITARY INFRA IN SIR CREEK, SAYS ANY MISADVENTURE WILL GET A 'DECISIVE RESPONSE' pic.twitter.com/ISHrgvFb9G — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 2, 2025

Singh asserted that the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) are vigilantly protecting the borders. "If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistani side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive a decisive response that will alter both history and geography," he gave an ultimatum to Islamabad.

He also referred to past attempts by Pakistan to challenge India's defences, stating, "During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek." In retaliatory action, Indian forces exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish.

Reminding of the 1965 war, he said, "In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek." Singh also stated that India's fight against cross-border terrorism will continue.