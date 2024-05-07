'If the Catholic church can prescribe a time limit...': Ex-RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's suggestion for babus with political ambitions

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, has put forth a suggestion for bureaucrats planning to dabble in politics post-retirement. He suggested that there should be a cooling off period of three years between retirement and contesting elections.

Drawing an analogy, Subbarao pointed out that even the Catholic Church insists on a five-year waiting period posthumously, before considering a person for canonisation.

"The Catholic church prescribes a time limit of five years after a person has passed before he or she can be canonised and this time limit ensures that the judgement of candidature for sainthood is not clouded by emotional connections and that the person's reputation survives the test of time. Why not a similar test for public officials?" Subbarao, who held various positions, including that of the Union finance secretary told PTI.

In response to a question regarding the participation of many public officials, including retired civil servants, judges, and military personnel, in elections representing various political parties, Subbarao said that joining politics is a constitutional freedom that all citizens of the country are entitled to. He emphasized that public servants, regardless of their designation or sector of public service, should not be deprived of this opportunity.

However, Subbarao also brought attention to the potential pitfalls that come with this practice. He warned that an inherent risk exists where public officers, anticipating a political career post their retirement, may resort to compromising their ethical principles to gather political support.

"But with an eye on a post-retirement political career, there is the risk that officials will compromise their integrity to curry political favour," he told PTI.