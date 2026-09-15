'I’ll ride again, but...': Gurugram hit-and-run survivor recalls 'extremely traumatising' incident

Sia said the incident had left her deeply shaken, as reported by India Today.

“I will be able to ride a bike, but I will be scared. I will be scared of going out alone on the road. Even going in a group will make me nervous. I’ll be scared to ride on the roads of Gurugram and Delhi,” Sia told Aaj Tak, as reported by India Today.

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According to Sia, she was out on a Sunday ride when the sedan began repeatedly coming close to her motorcycle at high speed. She said the occupants of the car also gestured for her to stop, which made her suspicious and frightened.

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“I was trying to stay a little ahead of them because I was scared. The way they were driving, they were repeatedly bringing their car close to my bike at high speed, and I was afraid that they might hit me and make me fall,” she told.

Sia said she attempted to create distance from the car by moving ahead and hoping other vehicles would come between her motorcycle and the sedan. However, she alleged that the car continued to follow her.

When she reached a turn, she moved to the side after another vehicle entered the area. The sedan allegedly approached at high speed, cut across her path and rammed her motorcycle before speeding away.

Describing the incident, Sia called it “extremely traumatising and scary”, particularly for women who ride motorcycles. She said she could not understand the intention behind the alleged behaviour of the people in the car.

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“Whether they were trying to show off because they were men and I was a woman, or whether they were trying to scare me I really couldn’t understand what they were trying to do,” Sia said.

Sia has been riding motorcycles for around a year and said she sometimes rides alone or with her cousin. She also pointed out that the community of women bikers remains relatively small.

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The case has since seen police action. Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder section to the FIR after Sia’s family questioned the initial police response and alleged that the accused had not been arrested despite the availability of video evidence. The accused, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested in Rajasthan, according to India Today.

Sia had earlier criticised Gurugram Police over the city’s law-and-order situation, alleging that traffic enforcement is often stricter with bikers while four-wheeler drivers can get away with violations.

Despite the fear caused by the incident, Sia has made it clear that she does not intend to give up riding. For her, getting back on a motorcycle may now come with greater caution and anxiety, but the incident has not taken away her determination to ride again.