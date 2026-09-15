Gurugram hit-and-run case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla arrested, likely to face attempt to murder charge

Gurugram hit-and-run: What happened on Golf Course Road

The incident took place on Sunday on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, where Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia, was riding with a group of other bikers. According to her account, Bainsla's car began following her and the occupants appeared to be intoxicated. When she asked them to maintain a safe distance, the car accelerated towards her bike and rammed it from the side. The impact threw her off the bike and sent her skidding several metres along the road.

c Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, he admitted that his car collided with Sia's bike but denied intentionally hitting her.

Attempt to murder charge added after videos, family appeal

Advertisement

The case escalated after Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder charge to the FIR. The addition came after Sia, the survivor, and her family questioned police inaction, alleging that despite video proof of the incident, the accused had not been arrested and the attempt-to-murder section had not been included. Sia's father and brother, along with other family members, approached the police and appealed for additional sections to be added to the FIR.

Senior Gurugram Police officer Sandeep Malik had earlier said the videos appeared to show the car being deliberately driven into the biker. He also told India Today that the viral video clearly shows that the driver, Kalyan Bainsla, "intentionally" hit the biker and attempted to kill her. Police subsequently registered the attempt-to-murder case after the biker's family sought strict action against the accused.

Advertisement

Accused and survivor offer differing versions

In his interview with India Today TV, Bainsla said he lost control of the vehicle near a U-turn and did not stop immediately because he feared being attacked by the group of bikers travelling with Sia. He also claimed that several bikers had repeatedly overtaken his vehicle and that the biker was changing speed at frequent intervals and pinching, or riding too close and cutting the path of nearby vehicles. "They were repeatedly coming in front of me and then slowing down the bike," he said. "Am I going around hitting everyone? You can check the CCTV," he claimed earlier. He also said he had no idea the biker was a woman and claimed that he was concerned for her.

Sia, however, alleged that the car had followed her and that the collision was deliberate. Speaking to reporters, she criticised the Gurugram Police, saying law and order is not in place in the city. She claimed that traffic police are normally quick to penalise bikers but far too lenient when it comes to four-wheeler drivers. "What about those who die on the spot? Isn't their life valuable to you? Does the law and order machinery only wake up after a biker gets hit and killed? If you impose so many restrictions on bikers in Gurgaon, you should also look at those driving four-wheelers. What are you doing about people driving so rashly?" she added.

Advertisement

She also said that the primary purpose behind posting the video on social media is to instil fear in people who think that they can get away with such acts. Earlier in the day, Sia released her first statement via an Instagram video, rejecting the accused's claim that the incident was unintentional. She reiterated that she has "no desire to harass or cut off any vehicle driver" because she has been riding for a year. "The whole country has seen the video showing exactly what happened, and obviously, the driver is at fault. It's a hit-and-run case; the video shows an intentional hit, amounting to attempted murder," Sia told reporters.