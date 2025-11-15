Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
'I’m disowning my family': Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya exits politics, cuts family ties

'I’m disowning my family': Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya exits politics, cuts family ties

Acharya said the decision was taken on the advice of RJD rebel Sanjay Yadav and her husband Rameez Alam

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 15, 2025 3:56 PM IST
'I’m disowning my family': Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya exits politics, cuts family tiesAfter RJD’s Bihar rout, Rohini Acharya quits politics and says she is ‘disowning’ family

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Thursday announced that she was quitting politics and cutting ties with her family, a dramatic declaration made just a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. Her announcement, posted on X, instantly triggered political chatter within the party’s already shaken ranks.

Advertisement

Acharya said the decision was taken on the advice of RJD rebel Sanjay Yadav and her husband Rameez Alam. In her brief but stark message, she wrote: "I'm quitting politics, and I'm disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame."

Rohini Acharya, a medical professional and former RJD leader, had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Saran but was decisively defeated by the BJP’s Rajeev Pratap Rudy.

This development comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions within the Yadav household. Just months ago, Lalu Prasad Yadav had publicly distanced himself from his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, and removed him from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The fallout followed Tej Pratap’s declaration of a long-term relationship with Anushka Yadav in May, a revelation that intensified the already simmering family conflict.

Advertisement

The controversy began when Tej Pratap posted on Facebook claiming he had been in a 12-year relationship with Anushka while his divorce proceedings were still underway. He later alleged that his social media account had been compromised, but by then the issue had already grown.

A visibly angry Lalu Prasad responded by suspending Tej Pratap from the party for six years and severing personal ties. He said his son’s conduct was reckless and went against the principles he expected the family to uphold.

Published on: Nov 15, 2025 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today