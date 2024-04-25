IMD heatwave alert: severe heatwave alert issued for THESE states, temperature to rise until April 28, details here

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over East and south Peninsular India in the next 5 days.

Moreover, IMD has also issued a red alert for a severe heatwave in the eastern state of West Bengal until Friday. For its neighbouring states of Odisha, Bihar and other states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka an orange heatwave alert has been issued.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over East and south Peninsular India during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/uZS1hqNarA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 25, 2024

Further, a yellow alert has been issued in the southern states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka and in other states- Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhan for heatwave till April 28.

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to dominate in some areas of coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as interior Karnataka, for the next five days.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in Tripura, Kerala, and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu till April 28; Assam and Meghalaya till April 27 and Konkan and Goa till April 26.

The met department has also predicted isolated Heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh till April 28.