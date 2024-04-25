scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
IMD heatwave alert: severe heatwave alert issued for THESE states, temperature to rise until April 28, details here

Feedback

IMD heatwave alert: severe heatwave alert issued for THESE states, temperature to rise until April 28, details here

IMD has issued a red alert for a severe heatwave in the eastern state of West Bengal until Friday. For its neighbouring states of Odisha, Bihar and other states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka an orange heatwave alert has been issued.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over East and south Peninsular India in the next 5 days. 

Moreover, IMD has also issued a red alert for a severe heatwave in the eastern state of West Bengal until Friday. For its neighbouring states of Odisha, Bihar and other states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka an orange heatwave alert has been issued.

Related Articles

Further, a yellow alert has been issued in the southern states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka and in other states- Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhan for heatwave till April 28.

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to dominate in some areas of coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as interior Karnataka, for the next five days.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in Tripura, Kerala, and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu till April 28; Assam and Meghalaya till April 27 and Konkan and Goa till April 26.

The met department has also predicted isolated Heavy rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh till April 28. 

Published on: Apr 25, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement