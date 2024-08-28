IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, red alert for Saurashtra, Kutch; 10 people dead in rain-related incidents. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for Gujarat. A yellow alert is in place in several states across India. Predicting heavy downpours, the IMD issued a red alert in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, where heavy rains over the past few days have disrupted day-to-day life. Gujarat has been witnessing a flood-like situation, with waterlogging and inundation at several places.

Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were called in to assist in rescue and search operations. In addition to severe traffic congestion on roads, train and flight services were impacted due to inclement weather.

The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 28 and August 29 in north Gujarat. In Saurashtra and Kutch, extremely heavy rainfall is expected until August 30. In South Gujarat, heavy rainfall is likely until August 31, IMD said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the situation via a video conference. According to reports, 15 rivers, 21 lakes, and reservoirs in the state are overflowing due to heavy rainfall.

“No individual should approach these overflowing rivers, streams, or lakes, and strict vigilance must be maintained,” ANI quoted Bhupendra Patel as saying. At least 10 people have died in rain-related incidents in different parts of Gujarat, as heavy showers continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear and flooding low-lying areas.

More than 15,000 people were evacuated and over 300 rescued in different districts as water levels in dams and rivers rose amid incessant rainfall.

According to the state relief department, seven persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Monday. Two persons died in wall collapse incidents at Kalol taluka in Gandhinagar, while one each died due to wall collapse in Kheda and Vadodara districts. One person died after a tree fell on him in Petlad village and two others drowned at Isarwada and Siswa villages in Anand district.

Moreover, the bodies of three persons — who were among the eight reported missing on Sunday night after the tractor-trailer they were travelling in was washed away in a flooded stream at Dhavana village in Morbi — were found on Tuesday, Morbi Collector K B Zaveri said.

“Five more are missing and NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting search and rescue operations,” he added. Six columns of Army have been deployed in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi and Rajkot districts for rescue operations. Besides, 14 platoons of NDRF and 22 platoons of SDRF have been deployed, along with Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard teams.

As on Tuesday, electricity was affected in 1,018 villages and 636 roads, including 34 state highways. As many as 419 villages are without electricity supply in Saurashtra and Kutch regions. They include 196 villages in Jamnagar district, 51 in Surendranagar, 44 in Porbandar, 41 in Rajkot, 39 in Kutch, 32 in Rajkot, nine in Amreli, six in Junagadh and one in Bhavnagar.