IMD issues orange alert for rain in Delhi, several parts of North India to witnesses heavy rain in next 3 days

Delhi is on high alert for rain as an orange alert has been issued to prepare authorities for potential emergencies due to anticipated rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain following light to moderate showers that occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The IMD noted that certain areas within Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) may experience heavy rainfall due to a developing depression moving towards the region, raising concerns about possible waterlogging.

The IMD has also warned that certain areas in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh will experience very heavy rain over the next three days. This forecast is due to a weather depression that formed over central India, which is expected to cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during this period.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM Thursday, Safdarjung, a significant weather observatory for Delhi, recorded 16.3 mm of rain. Other areas reported varied amounts: Palam received 8.5 mm, Lodhi Road saw 16 mm, Ayanagar recorded 15.7 mm, Pitampura got 13.5 mm, and Mayur Vihar registered 13 mm of rain during the same period.

The rain has contributed to a drop in the minimum temperature, which fell to 23.1°C, three degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 30°C under overcast skies.

As of 5:30 AM on Thursday, the IMD reported that the depression was situated over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjacent southwest Uttar Pradesh, moving at an average speed of eight km per hour. The system is anticipated to progress slowly in a north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours, warranting continuous monitoring by Doppler Weather Radars in Delhi and Lucknow.

Gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour are predicted in the capital region until Friday, contributing to the potential adverse weather conditions.

So far in September, Delhi has recorded a total rainfall of 96.2 mm, compared to the long-period average of 123.4 mm for the month.