IMD issues orange alert for THESE states till February 15; check details here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Central India on February 13, and East India during February 13-15. An orange alert for rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and hailstorm has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on February 13.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid lying on concrete floors or leaning against concrete walls. "Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls," the IMD said.

Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand from February 13-15, over Vidarbha on February 13, and over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim during February 13-15.

Rainfall is also predicted in Odisha on February 14 and 15, Uttar Pradesh on February 13 and 14 and over southeast Uttar Pradesh during February 13-14. Hailstorms are predicted over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on February 13.

A cyclonic circulation over Punjab will likely cause rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand on February 13, and in Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan.

A Western Disturbance is likely to cause rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region on February 17 and 18. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-4°C over Northwest India and by 2-3°C over many parts of East India in the next few days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over Central India during the next 5 days. Dense fog was observed in Punjab and Odisha, moderate fog in East Madhya Pradesh, and shallow fog in Delhi, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on 13 February.

Visibility of around 50 metres was recorded in Amritsar (Punjab), Paradip (Odisha) and around 200 metres in Jabalpur (east Madhya Pradesh). Visibility of 500 metres was recorded in Safadrjung (Delhi), Punra (Bihar), and Vijayawada (coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam). Palam reported 800m visibility at 05:30 am, which fell to 150m at 06:30 am and went to 50m as of 07:00 am as of today.