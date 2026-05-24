IMD issues orange alert till May-end as heatwave intensifies across central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an ‘Orange’ alert for severe heatwave conditions across several parts of central and north India, warning that temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high till the end of May.

The weather agency has advised people, especially travellers, children, elderly citizens and those with health conditions, to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight as several regions continue to record temperatures above 45°C.

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Heatwave likely till May 29

According to the IMD’s latest heatwave bulletin and official updates on X, severe heatwave conditions are likely over parts of East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha, while heatwave alerts have also been issued for Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, among other states.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue between May 24 and May 29 in isolated to many pockets across northwest and central India. Temperatures in several regions are likely to remain “appreciably above normal”, with departures of 3°C to 5°C above seasonal averages.

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IMD warns of health risks

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In its advisory, the weather agency warned that there is a “high likelihood of heat illness symptoms” for people exposed to direct sunlight for long periods. It added that children, infants, elderly people and those suffering from chronic illnesses should avoid stepping out during peak daytime hours.

The department also confirmed that temperatures in several regions of central India, adjoining Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have already touched between 45°C and 47°C.

In a post on X, the IMD said, “Severe heat wave conditions likely over parts of East MP, East UP & Vidarbha, with heat wave alerts across Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and more. Warm nights and hot-humid conditions will add to the discomfort in several regions. Stay hydrated, avoid peak afternoon exposure, take care of children, elderly & pets.” Advertisement Heatwave Warning for (23.05.2026) 🌡️🔥



Severe heat wave conditions likely over parts of East MP, East UP & Vidarbha, with heat wave alerts across Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and more. Warm nights and hot-humid conditions will add to the… pic.twitter.com/sZr1kd5gXQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2026

What it means for travellers

The continuing heatwave is expected to impact travel plans across several popular destinations in north and central India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Bhopal and Prayagraj. Many of these cities are known for iconic tourist attractions, but harsh daytime temperatures may make outdoor sightseeing difficult, especially during afternoon hours.

Tourist destinations such as Jaipur, Agra and Khajuraho could also witness reduced tourist activity as temperatures continue to soar.

Travel experts are advising tourists to avoid unnecessary daytime exposure and follow basic precautions while travelling during the ongoing heatwave.

Safety measures travellers should follow

Avoid direct heat exposure between 12 PM and 4 PM

Stay hydrated throughout the day

Wear light cotton clothing

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Plan sightseeing trips during early morning hours

Keep monitoring weather updates

Carry oral hydration solutions

Use hats, sunscreen and umbrellas

With the heatwave likely to continue till month-end, authorities are urging people to remain cautious and take necessary precautions while travelling or stepping outdoors