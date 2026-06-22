Vedanta Aluminium, BSE, VIL shares in AMFI's largecap list? Vedanta Power, Vedanta O&G, Vedanta Iron likely in smallcap category

Among the demerged entities of Vedanta Ltd, which were listed on June 15, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd may qualify as a largecap, while Vedanta Power Ltd, Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd and Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd may fall under AMFI's smallcap category, said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Alternative & Quantitative Research at Nuvama.

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As per Pagaria, BSE Ltd, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy India, Jindal Steel Ltd, Indian Bank Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) are other stocks that may join the largecap club in the AMFI categorisation.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Lodha Developers, Indian Hotels, Max Healthcare Institute, LG Electronics India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Siemens Energy India, Bosch and Hero Motocorp Ltd could move to midcap from largecap category, Pagaria said in a note.

Stocks such as Hindustan Copper, NLC India Ltd; AIA Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare and Sona BLW Precision Forgings are a few stocks expected to enter the midcap category. Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Physicswallah, Global Health and Crisil are seen as stocks slipping to smallcap category from the midcap list at present.

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Based on the prevailing average market-cap levels, Nuvama's Pagaria estimated the largecap cut-off at Rs 1.07 lakh crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore in December 2025. He sees midcap cut-off at Rs 32,800 crore against Rs 34,800 crore in December 2025.

The cut-off period runs from January 1 to June 30, 2026, with the final categorisation taking effect from August 1, 2026.

Pagaria noted that Changes in categorisation do not trigger incremental inflows or outflows. "However, active mutual fund managers closely monitor the list when taking fresh positions or adjusting holdings across scheme categories," he said.

Meanwhile, dozens are stocks are seen as new entrant to the smallcap list. They include Bharat Coking Coal, Fractal Analytics, CMPDI, Clean Max Enviro, Shadowfax Tech and Amagi Media Labs.

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Others included Sedemac Mechatronics, Powerica, Kwality Wall's, Omnitech Engineering, OnEMI Technology Solutions, Aye Finance and Sai Parenteral, among others.