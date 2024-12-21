IMD issues severe weather alert with heavy rainfall expected in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Friday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for significant rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.

As of Friday night, the depression was situated off the Andhra Pradesh coast, approximately 370 km from Chennai, 450 km from Visakhapatnam, and 640 km from Gopalpur, Odisha. The IMD forecasts that the weather system will progress northward over the next 24 hours, resulting in light to moderate rainfall in both states, with the potential for heavy downpours in isolated areas starting Saturday.

Wind warnings have been issued, indicating squally conditions in the western and central Bay of Bengal, with speeds expected to reach 45-55 km/h, gusting to 65 km/h, continuing until the morning of December 23. The Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coasts may experience slightly lower wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h.

The low-pressure system will maintain its presence along the southern Odisha coast on December 21 and 22, with winds ranging from 35-45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution, as rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated in the western and southwestern Bay of Bengal, as well as along the Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coasts. Authorities have urged the public to heed local advisories to ensure safety during this potentially hazardous weather.

IMD forecast for north India

IMD has issued warnings for cold to severe cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

The IMD forecasts that isolated areas of West Rajasthan will experience these conditions on December 20 and 21. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is expected to face cold to severe cold wave conditions from December 19 to 23.

In the national capital, Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, shrouded in dense fog. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' category, recorded at 434 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8 AM.

In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Sambhal area, a dense fog layer has settled as temperatures continue to drop. The Met department predicts maximum and minimum temperatures in the region to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.