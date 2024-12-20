IMD issues cold wave alert for these states till December 23 in northern India

As a cold wave sweeps across several states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for cold to severe cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

The IMD forecasts that isolated areas of West Rajasthan will experience these conditions on December 20 and 21. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is expected to face cold to severe cold wave conditions from December 19 to 23.

In the national capital, Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, shrouded in dense fog. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' category, recorded at 434 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8 AM.

In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Sambhal area, a dense fog layer has settled as temperatures continue to drop. The Met department predicts maximum and minimum temperatures in the region to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has also warned of cold wave conditions in parts of Punjab on December 20, with isolated pockets expected to experience similar conditions on December 21 and 22. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad are also forecasted to face cold wave conditions from December 19 to 25. Haryana and Chandigarh will see cold wave impacts from December 19 to 21, while Himachal Pradesh may experience these conditions again on December 24 and 25.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Met department anticipates mainly dry weather until December 26, with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches on the night of December 21-22. Additional light snowfall is expected from the night of December 27 to the morning of December 28.

Currently, no snowfall is predicted in Himachal Pradesh, where dry weather prevails. However, the IMD has indicated that an active western disturbance could bring wintry conditions to the region around December 27 and 28, potentially leading to snowfall in higher-altitude areas.

Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, stated, “An active western disturbance is projected to affect Himachal Pradesh on December 27 and 28, likely causing snowfall in higher-altitude areas and light to moderate rain in lower and mid-hill regions. We are monitoring the situation closely, and an updated forecast will be issued as the dates approach.”

