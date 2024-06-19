IMD predicts some respite for Delhi from June 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual reduction in temperatures in North India following the prolonged heatwave, with relief expected after Wednesday (June 19). This is attributed to an approaching western disturbance moving towards northwest India.

Meanwhile, the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions.

On Wednesday, Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature recorded was over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather department said.

The hospitals in the national capital are seeing an influx of patients complaining of heat stroke and exhaustion.

Extreme heavy rainfall is expected to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal for the next two days, the IMD said.

The IMD observed two cyclonic circulations over the West central Bay of Bengal and North Arabian Sea. Due to its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is expected to take place over Coastal Karnataka, Mahe, and Kerala from June 19 to June 22.

According to the IMD report, conditions seem to be favourable for the Southwest Monsoon as it extends its reach towards, the Northwest Bay of Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal for next few days.

There are chances of powerful surface wind occurring over Northwest India in the next two days, the weather report stated.